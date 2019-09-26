US official expects 'hundreds more' cases of vaping illness (copy)

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 file photo, a man exhales a puff of smoke from a vape pipe at a shop in Richmond, Va. During a Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 congressional subcommittee hearing, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official said she believes “hundreds more” cases have been reported to health authorities since the previous week. The CDC then put the tally at 530 confirmed and probable cases of the serious lung illnesses. Nine deaths have been reported.

 Steve Helber/The Associated Press

Moses Cone Hospital had its first death linked to vaping on Wednesday, a health system spokesman confirmed.

Spokesman Doug Allred said he could not provide additional details about the death.

"We have had eight cases of vaping-relating illness since August" including this one, he said.

Just last week, the health system confirmed it had treated at least six patients with a severe lung illness associated with electronic-cigarette use, also known as vaping. One of those patients was put on life support.

In nearly all of those cases, patients told their physicians they had used THC — the chemical responsible for most of marijuana’s mind-altering effects — in the vaping devices, said Dr. Murali Ramaswamy, the director of the Interstitial Lung Disease Program for LeBauer Health Care at Cone Health, in a recent interview.

As of Sept. 11, 380 cases of lung illness — including six deaths — associated with the use of e-cigarette products had been reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from 36 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC’s website.

In North Carolina, 28 cases had been reported as of Sept. 11, but no deaths had been reported in the state.

Health officials are especially concerned because of the popularity of vaping among teenagers. According to the 2019 National Youth Tobacco Survey, 27.5% of high school students and more than 5 million youth were e-cigarette users. From 2017 to 2019, e-cigarette use increased by 135% for high schoolers, the study found.

