Moses Cone Hospital had its first death linked to vaping on Wednesday, a health system spokesman confirmed.
Spokesman Doug Allred said he could not provide additional details about the death.
"We have had eight cases of vaping-relating illness since August" including this one, he said.
Just last week, the health system confirmed it had treated at least six patients with a severe lung illness associated with electronic-cigarette use, also known as vaping. One of those patients was put on life support.
In nearly all of those cases, patients told their physicians they had used THC — the chemical responsible for most of marijuana’s mind-altering effects — in the vaping devices, said Dr. Murali Ramaswamy, the director of the Interstitial Lung Disease Program for LeBauer Health Care at Cone Health, in a recent interview.
As of Sept. 11, 380 cases of lung illness — including six deaths — associated with the use of e-cigarette products had been reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from 36 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC’s website.
In North Carolina, 28 cases had been reported as of Sept. 11, but no deaths had been reported in the state.
Health officials are especially concerned because of the popularity of vaping among teenagers. According to the 2019 National Youth Tobacco Survey, 27.5% of high school students and more than 5 million youth were e-cigarette users. From 2017 to 2019, e-cigarette use increased by 135% for high schoolers, the study found.
