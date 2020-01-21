Silver Alert_Ms. Brown.jpg

Laci Goldea Brown

 Greensboro Police Department

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro woman reported missing Monday night has been found safe, police said today.

Police said about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday that the Silver Alert for 26-year-old Laci Goldea Brown, has been canceled.

GREENSBORO — A 26-year-old Greensboro was reported missing Monday night and police are asking the public's help in finding her.

Laci Goldea Brown is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing a tan jacket.

Police said Brown suffers from dementia or other cognitive impairment, and other medical conditions.

Anyone with information, or who has seen Brown, should call Greensboro police at 336-373-2287 or call 911.

