GREENSBORO — A man who says he and some friends were arrested after being harassed by police asked the Greensboro City Council for help Tuesday.
Zared Jones of Greensboro has alleged that police harassed him and his friends in 2016 in downtown, escalating tension and leading to their arrests. A 1-minute, 45-second video of the arrests was posted on YouTube, gaining public attention in 2017.
“I ask that you stand with me in any way that you can to see that something like this doesn’t happen again,” Jones told the council Tuesday at its monthly public forum session.
He also encouraged them to fight a gag order preventing them from discussing video of the arrests.
A judge told council members last year that they could only view police body-camera video of Jones’ arrest if they agreed to not publicly discuss it.
Earlier this summer, the N.C. Court of Appeals upheld Superior Court Judge Susan Bray’s 2018 gag order, saying it did not "violate the city’s First Amendment rights.”
However, Jones argued Tuesday that council members' First Amendment rights are indeed being violated and they should find a way to continue to fight the gag order.
“It can only lead to a system where the basic rights of a human being doesn’t mean anything,” he said.
After Jones spoke, Council Member Michelle Kennedy asked City Attorney Charles Watts to make the video available to council despite the fact that they can’t publicly discuss it.
He agreed to make sure it's available.
