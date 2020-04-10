The YWCA Greensboro is increasing the pay by $2 for all hourly employees working in the organization’s Emergency Homeless Shelter, the organization announced.
The increase went into effect on March 25 and will continue until all stay-home directives are lifted, the news release said.
“During this crisis, we have not heard a lot about emergency shelter workers who are working, every day with a high-risk population," CEO Lindy Perry-Garnette said in the release. "These folks are risking their own health and that of their families, on a daily basis, to ensure that vulnerable people, including families with children, who are experiencing homelessness, have a safe place to be while we all outwait this public health crisis.”
The shelter began 24/7 operations on March 16 and began sheltering in place on March 18.
Starting this week, all shelter staff have been required to wear surgical masks, and residents have been provided masks and are encouraged to wear them, the release said.
So far, all shelter residents and staff are healthy at this time, the release said.
The premium pay increases are made possible by a grant from the United Way’s Virus Relief Fund and additional emergency funding from the Lincoln Financial Foundation, Perry-Garnette said.
United Healthcare is now providing lunches for the shelter five days a week, at no charge, and many community groups, faith communities, businesses and individuals are providing food and needed supplies, the release said.
The YWCA continues to be in need of monetary donations to cover additional staffing, supplies and utilities. Learn more at ywcagsonc.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.