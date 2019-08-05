GREENSBORO — Municipal transit officials have reversed their earlier decision to reject an animal welfare group’s advertisement critical of the circus that’s coming to town.
The Greensboro Transit Agency decided Monday that People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals can display an ad sharply criticizing UniverSoul Circus at the bus and train station downtown.
“After further consideration, the Greensboro Transit Agency has elected to allow PETA to advertise at the J. Douglas Galyon Depot as it had originally requested,” said Jake Keys, a city spokesman.
PETA sent the city a letter last week demanding that the transit agency reverse its earlier decision rejecting the ad “because it sheds a negative light on a community event that the city is hosting.”
As of Monday evening, it was not clear whether the decision would satisfy PETA because the group’s Aug. 1 letter of protest said it sought “placement on the Greensboro Transit Agency (GTA) public buses,” not at the Depot.
PETA did not respond Monday to a request for comment on the city’s proposed settlement.
A PETA lawyer sent the letter last week to City Attorney Charles Watts, threatening to file a lawsuit in federal court if GTA did not agree to display the group’s “Your Fun Hurts Animals” ad.
UniverSoul Circus is an Atlanta-based production that showcases performers of color in a program that combines art, theater and music. Parts of the presentation include trained dogs, horses and zebras.
The circus is scheduled to make a six-day visit to the Greensboro Coliseum parking lot, starting Aug. 13.
PETA is a nonprofit, activist group that has a reputation for aggressive protests aimed at practices that it condemns as exploitative or cruel toward animals.
UniverSoul denies that it mistreats animals, sending the News & Record a copy of its “animal rights policy” last week that proclaims “all animals are entitled to humane treatment.”
The ad PETA proposed for the Greensboro transit system would depict a zebra garishly emerging from the mouth of a clown.
“Your fun hurts animals,” the ad asserts. “UniverSoul Circus exploits animals instead of focusing on its talented human acts. Don’t go.”
Keys said that GTA was not abandoning its overall policy against ads that it views as going overboard in criticizing a community event. But “after looking at it again, GTA decided the policy didn’t fit this particular situation.”
Keys said that the city had not communicated directly with PETA but was relying on the private company that handles GTA advertising to tell the group about the transit system's reversal.
“A marketing company actually handles the advertising for GTA buses and the Depot,” he said. “GTA was going to let the company know of the change, and it would alert PETA.”
If the activist group accepts the city’s olive branch, Keys said he did not know when the Depot would begin displaying the ad.
“That’s up to PETA moving forward and the agency handling the advertising,” he said.