nurse holds a swab for the coronavirus / covid19 test

Stock photo

 sonreir es gratis

CVS Health is opening more than 50 drive-thru COVID-19 tests sites in North Carolina, including some in the Triad.

On Friday, 55 CVS pharmacies will begin offering the self-swab tests, the company said in a news release. The goal is to process up to 1.5 million tests a month.

"We're proud to meet our goal of establishing 1,000 testing sites in communities across the country," said Larry Merlo, president and CEO of CVS Health. "We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our front-line colleagues who make the continued expansion of our testing possible."

Tests will be available to people who meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines.

Coronavirus symptoms can include a fever, coughing and difficulty breathing, according to the CDC.

To take a test, make an appointment at CVS.com beginning Friday. The process includes a questionnaire to determine eligibility for testing, based on CDC and state guidelines. Anyone approved for testing should bring proof of identity and in-state residence, as well as the test confirmation email or text message. 

The swab test will be provided with a test kit at the drive-thru only, and completed under the observation of a CVS worker, the company said in the release. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing, with results available in about three days.

Here are the N.C. testing sites in Guilford and surrounding counties:

Asheboro: 440 East Dixie Drive

Burlington: 2017 W. Webb Ave.

Greensboro: 4310 W. Wendover Ave.; 2210 Fleming Road

Summerfield: 4601 U.S. 220 N.

Waxhaw: 1142 N. Broom St.

Winston-Salem: 606 Coliseum Drive; 3333 Robinhood Road; 5001 Country Club Road

There are nearly 250 other COVID-19 testing locations statewide, mostly at hospitals and health sites.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments