GREENSBORO — With schools closed, many working parents don’t have a child care option. That dilemma is particularly critical to first-responders, health care workers and those employed in essential service jobs like grocery stores.
“I’m sure thousands of parents had to scramble to make plans as how they were still going to work,” said John Blust, whose wife is a nurse.
Fortunately, the YMCA of Greensboro stepped up to help some of those workers in Guilford and Rockingham counties by opening day care centers at Camp Weaver in Greensboro and the YMCA in Reidsville.
“We want to do our part and step up and have a place for the kids to go,” said Jamie Cosson, executive director of Camp Weaver.
After the YMCA closed all buildings and programs, the organization joined others in the state in converting some facilities as child care centers.
The day care option is offered on a day-to-day basis for kids in kindergarten up to 13 or 14 years old.
“It’s helped us out with our jobs, because if not, we’d be stuck with nobody to watch the kids. And you’ve got to go to work to pay your bills,” said Kevin Fickes when he picked up his daughters from Camp Weaver on Friday.
Fickes’ wife, Codie, is a nurse. She said the camp is a new experience for her girls.
“I was uncomfortable at first because it is outside,” Codie said.
She said her daughters had never been in a canoe until coming to Camp Weaver. Now they love it.
They also love the climbing wall and the ropes course.
“That’s stuff they don’t normally get to do,” Codie said.
When Blust picked up his 10-year-old daughter Barbara from the camp on Friday, she was all smiles.
“I like the zipline and I liked the giant swing,” Barbara said.
Cosson said kids are screened upon arrival and their temperature is taken. He said the facility has a perpetual cycle of cleaning and hand sanitizing.
And social distancing isn’t a problem for the kids at this atypical day care. Archery and crafts are other activities offered.
“Anything that doesn’t keep kids in close proximity,” Cosson said.
The Reidsville YMCA is ripe with activities as well, such as swimming, archery, tennis, crafts and “character development activities”.
All the fun doesn’t get around the fact that kids are getting instruction from their teachers. Kids at the Y day cares are given the opportunity each day to complete their online homework assignments.
Camp Weaver can accommodate 130 kids. Parents can register on site, but they must have an employee ID. Cost is $25 a day for members, $35 a day for non-members. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
The YMCA in Reidsville can accommodate 24 kids. Cost is $20 per day for members and $30 per day for non-members. Hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Cosson said the YMCA is considering opening other facilities as day care centers as the need grows.
For now, Codie Fickes is grateful for the option for her daughters.
“I asked them if they wanted to come back and they said ‘Yes!’,” Fickes said.
