GREENSBORO — After three months of being cooped up, with little to no social life and no meaningful way to work out, members of the Kathleen Price Bryan Family YMCA came out of quarantine Wednesday evening to shake off their COVID-19 blues during a “functional strength” class.
“It’s exciting to be able to reconnect with the members and the instructor,” Beth Mannella said.
Mannella and four other YMCA members converged at Morehead Park on Spring Garden Street during the first day Bryan Family YMCA reopened with outdoor group classes and limited swimming for members.
Instructor Cindy Barbour turned up the volume of her portable boom box as the group lunged and side-stepped in the shadow of the Freeman Mill overpass.
Despite the shade, it didn’t take long to work up a sweat in the 85-degree heat.
That morning, the Bryan Family YMCA held a similar class in the parking lot, but moved the evening class because of the sun. That was just fine with Mannella.
“I think this is a great location,” she said.
Under Phase Two of Gov. Roy Cooper’s three-part plan to reopen the state, indoor exercise facilities have to remain closed. However, outdoor gatherings of 25 people or less is allowed — provided there’s social distancing.
And the Bryan Family YMCA, along with some area gyms, is taking advantage by holding exercise classes outside.
“We know the importance of people and their mental well-being... is to have physical activity,” said David Heggie, executive director of the Bryan Family YMCA.
Under Phase Two, public pools are also allowed to reopen under half capacity and plenty of social distancing. The Bryan Family YMCA opened its pools Wednesday to 45-minute lap sessions. The Bryan facility can accommodate eight swimmers per sessions. Swimmers are staggered at opposite ends of the pool.
“We have a lot of diehard swimmers that have been kind of lost and we have a lot of our members who need water exercise just to function and walk,” Heggie said.
Showers on the pool deck are available and access to locker rooms is limited, so the Bryan Family YMCA is asking swimmers to come in their swimsuits if possible.
Hetty Scopel is a teacher with Hunter Elementary School. She was devastated when schools closed because of a state-mandated quarantine caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Soon after, the Bryan Family YMCA closed and Scopel lost her body-pump classes.
“I literally cried when they closed it,” Scopel said.
During the shutdown, the Bryan Family YMCA has been offering classes on its website and through Facebook Live, a videoconferencing platform.
But for some, nothing beats a real group workout.
“It’s been tough not having it,” Mannella said. “The reason I go to a group class is because I’m not going to exercise alone in my apartment.”
The Bryan Family YMCA is also reopening its childcare facilities and tennis programs. There are also plans to launch day and overnight camps. Facilities and programs are open only to active members and by reservation.
Other activities will be phased in over the next several weeks as state guidance allows.
The reopening could not have come soon enough for Scopel.
“This is definitely, like, the best day ever,” she said.
