The YMCA of Northwest North Carolina and the YMCA of Greensboro have announced that all branches will be closing this week beginning Monday and tentatively will reopen March 30.
The Northwest YMCA will close Monday and the Greensboro YMCA will close Tuesday, though no programs or group exercise classes will be held there Monday.
"As we navigate these challenges ahead, please know that we never make a decision to close Y facilities in haste,” said Stan Law, president and CEO of the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina. “The health, safety and well-being of our members, program participants, and staff is of the utmost importance in these unprecedented and ever changing circumstances. And in an effort to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, we feel this is the most socially responsible decision to make for our communities and our neighbors."
Also, before and after school care programs will be closed for two weeks beginning Monday, the Northwest YMCA said.
For more information and updates, go to ymcanwnc.org/keepingyouhealthy or ymcagreensboro.org/illnessprevention.
