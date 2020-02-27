GREENSBORO — It took four years, but grocery chain Publix took a big step toward opening its first North Carolina distribution center with a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday on a large swath of land east of the city.
“We know that North Carolina is the right kind of state for this type of company,” Gov. Roy Cooper said during Thursday's event, where more than a hundred people gathered under a tent at the site.
The Florida company, which is owned by employees, is investing between $300 and $400 million in the 350-acre project on U.S. 70 at Birch Creek Road east of Greensboro.
“This is an absolutely amazing project,” said N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore, who was among the many state and local officials to attend the groundbreaking.
Publix first approached elected officials four years ago about the possibility of opening the company's tenth distribution hub among a chain of 1,239 stores that stretch along the East Coast.
In a show of solidarity, the City Council and Guilford County Board of Commissioners guaranteed up to $37 million in incentives for the project in spring 2018.
On Thursday, Mayor Nancy Vaughan said one of the deciding factors in council's approval was how Publix treats its employees.
“The (employee) benefit package really weighed in our decision-making process,” Vaughan said.
The site’s proximity to major interstates, including the nearly completed Greensboro Urban Loop, spurred Publix to choose Greensboro over other potential sites. Company officials said they felt the city was best positioned to serve its stores in North and South Carolina as well as Virginia.
“Greensboro made perfect sense to us,” said Maria Brous, the company's director of communications.
From its headquarters in Lakeland, Fla., Publix has been expanding throughout the Southeast and is as far north as Virginia. There are over 40 stores in North Carolina, including Greensboro’s first store that opened in November.
“We are centrally located for Publix," Cooper said. "This means a lot more people in the Triad will get good-paying jobs."
The distribution center will be built in two phases with the first taking about a couple of years.
On Thursday, Publix displayed the charity that has become part of its reputation with a $2,500 donation to both Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina and Backpack Beginnings.
“We want to be a part of the fiber of the communities we serve,” said Todd Jones, the company's CEO.
