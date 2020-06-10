GREENSBORO — Guilford County officials broke ground this week on a new animal shelter expected to be finished in about a year.
Construction formally got underway Tuesday at the site on Guilford College Road after county officials held a brief ceremony at the new location, a half-mile from the current outmoded shelter on West Wendover Avenue.
“It has been 70 years since this community has invested significantly in the welfare of our unwanted, neglected and abused animals,” said Commissioner Jeff Phillips, the chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners. “And I am honored to serve as a member of the board that made this a priority for our community.”
(tncms-asset)d64b64ae-ab5b-11ea-8f9d-00163ec2aa770 —(/tncms-asset)
In February, the commissioners awarded a $12.5 million construction contract for the new shelter to Shelco, a Charlotte company. Shelco officials said the new shelter should be ready for occupancy in June or July 2021.
Total costs for the project at 926 Guilford College Road are slightly under $15.4 million.
Construction crews have been making progress at the site.
“The contractor is already out there taking down trees and moving dirt to get the property leveled,” said Jorge Ortega, the director of Guilford County Animal Services. “I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t excited, but it’s also an overwhelming feeling.”
Poor, inadequate conditions at the current shelter on 4525 W. Wendover Ave. have long been a sore spot for residents and activists concerned about animal welfare.
The current facilities date back to the 1930s with renovations and additions that were completed in the 1950s and 1980s. The hodgepodge of buildings is difficult to keep clean and not designed for modern veterinary care.
The new shelter will include separate wings for cats and dogs in a structure encompassing 33,000 square feet. It also will have modern veterinary facilities, including an intensive care unit and X-ray rooms.
The new shelter is designed for fluctuations in animal populations so that it can house up to 550 cats and dogs, if needed.
“I am thrilled to see this project moving forward,” said Commissioner Justin Conrad, a longtime advocate for animal welfare. “We have a great team in place. I am looking forward to seeing where they can take us with a state-of-the-art facility that will help support more efficient services and animal well-being.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.