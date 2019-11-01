Updated at 6:19 a.m. on Nov. 3
OAK RIDGE — The 11-year-old boy who was struck while crossing a road at a trunk-or-treat event Friday night has been identified.
Noah Isaac Chambers, of Stokesdale, remains in critical condition at Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem.
Troopers responded to the crash at 7:13 p.m. at Bethel United Methodist Church at 8424 Haw River Road.
The boy had attempted to cross the road from an overflow parking lot, where the trunk-or-treat event was being held, to the main parking lot of the church. He crossed into the path of a Jeep SUV that was traveling northeast, according to the release.
