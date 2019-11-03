OAK RIDGE — An 11-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a car while crossing a Guilford County road Friday night to go to a church-sponsored trunk-or-treat event.
The grandmother of Noah Isaac Chambers, of Stokesdale, told WGHP-Channel 8 that the boy died Sunday, the TV station reported. The boy was a sixth grader at Rockingham County Middle School.
Chambers was hit by an SUV about 7 p.m. Friday night as he crossed Haw River Road to get to a Halloween event at Bethel United Methodist Church in Oak Ridge.
The boy was admitted to Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem on Friday night in critical condition, and WGHP reported that he was unresponsive and unable to breathe on his own.
A Highway Patrol trooper on Sunday said the driver of the SUV was not speeding or impaired and does not face criminal charges.
On Sunday, Noah's school posted the following on Facebook:
A GoFundMe page set up Sunday to help with medical and funeral costs has already surpassed its $10,000 goal.
