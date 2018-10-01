Updated at 7:21 a.m.
Jackson has been found safe and sound, police said.
GREENSBORO — An 11-year-old boy was reported missing Sunday afternoon.
At 12:44 p.m., officers responded to 2134 McConnell Road where William Daryl Jackson was last seen at 11:30 a.m., according to a police news release.
He is 4 feet tall, weighs 65 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. No clothing description was given. He is believed to be suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairment.
Anyone with information regarding Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287.