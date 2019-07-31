GREENSBORO — An 81-year-old Virginia man died after his pickup truck collided with an SUV on Friday.
Around 2:44 p.m. on Friday, Charles Bogan was driving a blue 2009 Ford F150 westbound on Drawbridge Parkway near Well Spring Drive, according to a police news release.
Johnathan Loflin, 24, of Summerfield, was operating a silver 2003 Nissan Pathfinder eastbound on Drawbridge Parkway at a high rate of speed when he traveled left-of-center and struck Bogan's truck head-on.
Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Bogan died from injuries sustained during the crash Tuesday.
Charges are pending and this ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction Team.