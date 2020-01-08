N.C. Highway Patrol cruiser

JAMESTOWN — The 7-year-old girl injured in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday has died, and an Archdale man has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and reckless driving, the Highway Patrol reports.

Juliana Requejo-Croft suffered life-threatening injuries after the vehicle she was riding in collided with a pickup driven by Yoslien Estrada Alonso on Harlow Drive just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release. She died on Tuesday, a Highway Patrol spokesman said by email.

Troopers gave the following account:

Alonso, 34, was southbound in a 2003 Ford pickup when he traveled off the road to the right, overcorrected and lost control. He crossed the center line, traveled off the road to the left and collided with a northbound Toyota car driven by Shea Marcille Requejo-Croft, 31, of Randleman.

After the impact, both vehicles continued south onto the northbound shoulder.

Alonso and Requejo-Croft sustained serious injuries and were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. All three passengers in the Toyota — Luis Angel Requejo, 37, Juliana, Jaquelyn Requejo-Croft, 9, all of Randleman, were taken to Moses Cone Hospital.

Juliana was later transferred to Brenner Children’s Hospital.

