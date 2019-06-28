Updated at 3:13 p.m.
The Silver Alert for Susie Mae Milliken has been canceled, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety
GREENSBORO — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 85-year-old woman who may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Susie Mae Milliken was last seen around 8 a.m. on Wednesday at 204 Pineburr Road and may have been headed to 1507 Westover Terrace, according to a release from the N.C Department of Public Safety.
She may be in a brown 2005 Pontiac Montana with N.C. license plate SUZVAN.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Greensboro police at 336-373-2435.