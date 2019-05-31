GREENSBORO — A 22-year-old Greensboro woman is charged with DWI and felony death by motor vehicle after she struck and killed a pedestrian Thursday night, police said.
Police said Gwynne Macdonald Furches of 1405 Alderman Road drove off the right side of East Gate City Boulevard about 10:10 p.m. and struck Elijah Coppedge and a utility pole. Coppedge, 72, of 715 Gillespie St. died at the scene, police said in a news release.
Furches was placed in Guilford County jail with bail set at $200,000.
