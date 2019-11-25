BROWNS SUMMIT — An 18-year-old Greensboro man died after a car he was driving Friday night crashed into a pond.

Eighteen-year-old Cameron Anthony Burnett was driving a 2004 Acura east near 1035 Hillcroft Road around 11:51 p.m. on Friday, according to N.C. Highway spokesperson Master Trooper Brandon R. Baker.

Burnett allegedly crossed the center line and then overcorrected. The vehicle went right and then down into a ditch, across a field and sank upright in a pond.

The passenger, Malik King, also 18, of Gibsonville, was able to swim to shore, Baker said. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro.

Burnett was a 2019 graduate of Northern Guilford High School, according to WGHP-Channel 8.

Troopers and the Guilford County Sheriff's Office are continuing to investigate.

