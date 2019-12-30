Leah Grant

Leah Grant

 Caranna, Kenwyn

A 15-year-old Greensboro girl has been missing since Dec. 16, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Leah Grant is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. She may travel to McLeansville, Rockingham, Randolph County or Rowan County, the center said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Greensboro police at 336-373-2222 or the center at 800-843-5678.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments