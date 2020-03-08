HIGH POINT — An 18-year-old man was killed and several people suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash early this morning, according to a news release from High Point police.
Roderick White Jr. of High Point was killed in the crash, which occurred at about 3 a.m. this morning, according to the release.
Six people were in the 2020 Chevrolet Blazer when it crashed on East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive between North Centennial Street and South University Parkway. The Blazer ran off the road and struck a series of trees, according to the release. Several occupants of the Bazer were ejected from the vehicle and are being treated at area hospitals.
The crash remains under investigation and further information was not immediately available.
