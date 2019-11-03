Emergency vehicle blurred #generic

OAK RIDGE — An 11-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a car while crossing a Guilford County road Friday night to go to a church-sponsored trunk-or-treat event.

The grandmother of Noah Isaac Chambers of Stokesdale told WGHP (Fox, Channel 8) that the boy died Sunday, the TV station reported. The boy was a sixth grader at Rockingham County Middle School.

Chambers was hit by an SUV about 7 p.m. Friday night as he crossed Haw River Road to get to a Halloween event at Bethel United Methodist Church in Oak Ridge.

The boy was admitted to Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem on Friday night in critical condition, and WGHP reported that he was unresponsive and unable to breathe on his own.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments