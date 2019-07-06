A 5-year-old boy died after a bullet traveled into his apartment and struck him in the head Saturday evening, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
The gunshot was fired from a moving vehicle that was driving on Cole Road outside the family’s apartment around 5:30 p.m., police said.
It is believed to be a random act of violence.
The boy was in his home at Cole Village Apartments with his mother and father, neither of whom were injured. He was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for surgery.
The boy, whose name was not disclosed, died at the hospital at 8:04 p.m.
“It appears it was a light-colored sedan coming down Cole Road firing indiscriminately,” said Lt. Gregory Dorn with the criminal investigations division, who was on the scene around 8:30 p.m. “The shots were fired from the moving vehicle.”
Dorn said they are conducting interviews with family members and neighbors, but do not believe the child was targeted.
The shooting, at the intersection of Cole Road and Utah Drive, appeared to be random and it’s unclear how many shots were fired, Dorn said.
“There’s been quite a bit of shootings, discharging of firearms in this area,” he said.
“We’re not sure if it’s gang-related.”
There was no immediate information on possible suspects, police said.
Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.