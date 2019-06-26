GREENSBORO — A 2-year-old child was bitten by a dog today at the Guilford County Animal Shelter.
Shelter officials did not release further details about the child's injuries.
A family was evaluating a husky mix for adoption about 3 p.m. when the dog bit the child, Guilford Animal Services said in a news release.
The dog has been moved into isolation for review, per shelter protocol, according to the release. The dog is current on its vaccinations, officials said.
The agency said management is looking into what happened to verify if all handling procedures were followed.