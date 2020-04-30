GREENSBORO — The city will once again pick up yard waste after a hiatus of more than a month.
Greensboro announced Wednesday that curbside residential pickup of yard waste will resume next month, but on a modified basis. The city halted curbside collection March 27 due to the coronavirus.
Here are details about the new — and for now temporary — schedule:
The schedule
The city has promised to pick up residential yard waste from each Greensboro home twice in May two weeks apart. Here's the every-other-week schedule:
If your normal trash collection day is Monday, yard waste needs to be on the curb by 7 a.m. May 4 and May 18. The city said it will collect it by 7 p.m. May 6 and May 20, respectively.
If your normal trash collection day is Tuesday, yard waste must be on the curb by 7 a.m. May 11 and May 26. The city said it will collect it by 7 p.m. May 13 and May 28, respectively.
If your normal trash collection day is Thursday, yard waste needs to be on the curb by 7 a.m. May 7 and May 21. The city said it will collect it by 7 p.m. May 9 and May 23, respectively.
If your normal trash collection day is Friday, yard waste must be on the curb by 7 a.m. May 14 and May 28. The city said it will collect it by 7 p.m. May 16 and May 30, respectively.
Limitations
The city asks residents to put out no more than 10 bags, bundles and cans. (That's 10 total, not 10 of each type.) Bags and cans should weigh no more than 50 pounds each, and bundles of limbs should be no more than 5 feet long.
How it'll work
Normally, the city's yard waste trucks run with a crew of two or three — a driver and one or two workers to grab the leaf bags and dump the contents of trash cans into the back of the truck. Because the city said it couldn't enforce social distancing on the yard waste crews, the city suspended service.
Starting next month, the yard waste trucks will roll with a crew of just one worker, who will be responsible both for driving the truck and dealing with whatever's on the curb.
If you have more yard waste
The White Street Landfill at 2503 White St. remains open for household yard waste disposal. It's free if you bring your leaves, branches, grass clippings and other yard trimmings in a car, van, pickup truck or non-dumping trailer. The landfill's hours are 7:50 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
Bulk items
The city still is collecting furniture, mattresses, appliances and other bulk items by appointment. To schedule a pickup, call (336) 373-2489.
What's next?
The city said it will evaluate its May efforts to determine the dates of yard waste collection in June.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.