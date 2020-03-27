GREENSBORO — City recycling crews are halting temporarily the curbside collection of leaves, grass and other yard waste in another side effect of the new coronavirus pandemic.
The city Field Operations Department also will require residents to call ahead to make appointments for the separate pickup of such "bulk items" as mattresses and furniture.
The new policies take effect "at the close of business after the Friday routes are serviced," the city department said Friday in a news release.
The temporary policies are partly a response to increases in residential garbage stemming from the ballooning number of people working from home in reaction to the pandemic.
But they are more intended to protect the health of the city's collection crews, said Chris Marriott, deputy director of field operations.
Unlike the city's fleet of automated garbage trucks, collecting yard waste and bulk items often involves a two- or three-person crew engaged in hands-on physical labor, Marriott said.
"With two-to-three people per truck, we just can't maintain the social distancing that is required," he said, referring to health agency recommendations aimed at preventing person-to-person transmission of COVID-19.
Marriott said that increased residential garbage is a strain on the system.
"But this is more about protecting the health of our employees and keeping that social distancing in place," he said.
Greensboro residents can continue bagging yard waste in their private garbage cans or clear, disposable garbage bags and storing them at their homes until the moratorium ends, Marriott said.
He encouraged residents not to put their yard waste at the curb during the moratorium's indefinite span, but rather to stow it in a less conspicuous space.
Marriott said automation explains why the city can continue collecting garbage and recyclables as usual.
The city's automated trucks that collect from garbage and recycling containers are one-person operations using mechanical arms to raise the containers, empty them into the truck's storage area and then return them to the curb, he said.
Similarly, the city fleet includes several "boom trucks" that have crane-like, mechanical claws that can be operated by one person to lift and store bulk items that otherwise require at least two people working in unison, Marriott said.
But those mechanized, bulk collectors are not enough to serve the entire city without careful. advance scheduling of pickups, he said.
To schedule a bulk waste pickup, Greensboro residents should call the city Contact Center at 336-373-2489.
For a fee, residents also can dispose of their yard waste by taking it on their own to the White Street Landfill at 2503 White St.
The landfill is open weekdays from 7:50 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The landfill charges $10 per car, $12 per truck or trailer, and by the ton for dump trucks and other larger haulers.
Marriott said city officials "totally understand" these temporary changes will be an inconvenience for some people, particularly during the spring as they face increasing lawn care demands.
"But we want to make sure that we are protecting our workers," he said.
