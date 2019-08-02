GREENSBORO — “You’re definitely a risk taker, buddy,” Jim Hutchins told his grandnephew Phen Nettles. “I’m in trouble now.”
Phen, 8, removed a block from a tower of stacked blocks leaving the structure swaying precariously.
Hutchins and Phen were playing the Jenga-style game on Thursday just outside the Margaritaville pavilion at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.
Hutchins, who is a tournament volunteer, was at the event on his day off with his wife, Tina, who rested nearby in an Adirondack chair in the shade of an umbrella, and their grandnephew.
“He was a little bored with golf, so we’re going to do something a little different,” Hutchins said of the game break with Phen.
Hutchins took his turn and the tower collapsed, leaving Phen the winner.
“If I’m gonna tumble, I’m gonna tumble big,” Hutchins said and laughed.
The Wyndham is mostly about golf, but there’s plenty for fans to do that doesn’t involve standing along the fairways.
Margaritaville, a pavilion with tables, a bar, food service and live bands, is perhaps the tournament’s most popular attraction. Fans can take a break and grab a bite and a beer or cocktail.
It’s 5 o’clock somewhere, right?
Linley Gerringer was inside the tent Thursday with a cold brew waiting on other friends to arrive.
“We watch golf, have some drinks and some food,” he said.
Gary McDonald, who had joined Gerringer for a cold one, also likes to watch golf, but admits he’s not much of a player.
“I play Army golf. Left. Right. Left. Right,” he said with a laugh, referring to how often his ball ends up in the rough to the left or right of the fairway.
Sounds like McDonald could get a few pointers at the nearby Bridgestone Performance Tent. At the air-conditioned promotional tent for the tire company, you can step into a netted area and drive a ball into a cushioned backdrop. With the help of a scanner, a golf pro evaluates the swing and offers free samples of high-tech balls designed to improve your game.
“I did pretty good,” Cecil Hill of Greensboro said after his two swings.
Hill was with his friend Jack Gray, who came up from Asheboro. Both are golfers.
“We’re retired so we get out there and play a lot,” said Gray who is pulling for Jordan Spieth, one of the tournament's more popular players.
Hill said he keeps his odds open.
“I pull for all of them. That way I don’t lose,” Hill said with a laugh.
The Bridgestone attraction also features putting challenges. Sink two holes back to back and get a box of golf balls.
Or peep into a golf hole to get a quirky selfie taken from the point of view of looking up from the bottom of the hole.
Over at the mobile trailer for insurance company Geico, golf enthusiasts can also try putting to win prizes like golf towels and club covers in the shape of the company’s Gecko mascot.
If you’re skilled enough, you can try the chip challenge, a Skee-Ball style setup in which you chip balls into hoops of different sizes for different scores. The scores are tallied and the top six scores are written on a board. Players can take a shot at winning $500.
Cody Register from Mebane scored enough to get his name on the board.
“I play golf,” he admits.
“It was luck,” his friend Graham Maffeo said and laughed.
Margaret Kemp from Pawley’s Island, S.C., watched as her grandson Kemp Garand tried the chip challenge. He and his sister, also Margaret, came from Charlotte to spend time with their grandparents and go to the tournament.
Kemp said she and her husband have been coming to Greensboro’s PGA tournament for 40 years.
“I like Webb Simpson and Brandt Snedeker,” she said.
Not into playing golf? Visitors can play a touch-screen version of whack-a-mole to win garments and accessories woven from fabric made from recycled plastic bottles at textile company Unifi’s mobile trailer.
The sustainable yarn is in Wyndham T-shirts and caps, which patrons can purchase when they enter the merchandise pavilion at the entrance to the tournament.
Each visitor will also be given a lanyard with a card depicting 10 destinations throughout the course where they can collect 10 lapel pins and post images on social media if they wish. It’s sort of like a scavenger hunt. The first 100 patrons to collect all 10 pins each day can win prizes such as tickets to the Wyndham Club Beach viewing platform and unlimited rides in a pedicab, a three-wheeled rickshaw provided by Greensboro Rickshaws.
“Nothing makes you feel more VIP than riding in one of these,” said Phil Black, operator of Greensboro Rickshaws.
Visitors also get a magnetic "room key" card for a chance to win a prize at the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 Pavilion. If the card unlocks one of the pavilion’s two mystery-prize doors, players can win anything from a tote bag to Wyndham Championship clothes, or a 55-inch television or even Wyndham Rewards vacations to resorts and hotels.
Cheers went up when Peggy Carter’s card opened a door.
Carter, who came from Hope Mills to spend the day at the tournament with her husband and daughter, didn't win a trip to Barcelona. But she was satisfied with the hat and tote bag she won.
“It wasn’t a million dollars, but that’s alright,” Carter said. “I came without a hat, so now I have a hat.”