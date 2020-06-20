Winston-Salem State University Chancellor Dr. Elwood Robinson will host Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's public health adviser, Tuesday evening during a live episode of Future Focus Now.
The discussion will center around COVID-19 and its impact on higher education, the outsized impact the virus has had on minority communities in America, the idea of a mandatory mask policy and whether a second wave is coming.
Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and is also a high-profile member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
The online discussion can be seen live on the WSNC 90.5 Facebook page Tuesday at 8 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.