GREENSBORO — The Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a single-vehicle accident around 11 a.m. today after going airborne just before the overpass of Interstate 73 North and landing on Business 85.
The crash closed both directions of I-85 Business from Holden Road to Groometown Road. Troopers have since reopened all roads.
Patrol spokesman Brandon Baker said troopers could not yet release the name of the driver who was killed. No other people or vehicles were involved, he added.
Baker said an SUV was traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-73 about 10:50 a.m., approaching the I-73 overpass above Business 85, when the vehicle went off the road.
He said the driver landed in the southbound lanes of Business 85, struck a concrete median barrier and overturned in the northbound lanes before coming to a stop.
Baker said further information wasn't immediately available but expected to send out an update later Wednesday.