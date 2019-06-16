GREENSBORO — More than 1,000 Duke Energy customers remain without power this morning after a vehicle crash brought power lines down Saturday night.
The crash happened on East Florida Street between Curry and Oxford streets, according to a police news release. As of 7:43 a.m., 1,075 Duke customers were without power. The outage was first reported at 10:10 p.m. on Saturday.
Duke Energy said power should be restored by 9 a.m. Areas of East Florida Street up to Gate City Boulevard are being affected.