WINSTON-SALEM — High Point businessman and former Guilford County commissioner Bruce Davis is taking a three-pronged approach to his quest for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
He emphasizes his background as a local official, small business owner and military veteran.
“I worry that many members of Congress don’t have that and don’t understand,” he said of the insight he gained from his years in the U.S. Marine Corps. “They don’t know what military families go through or how it impacts communities.”
Davis is one of five candidates seeking the Democratic nomination in the newly formed 6th Congressional District, so different from its previous design that the race has no incumbent seeking re-election. Three-term Republican incumbent Mark Walker of Greensboro decided not to run again.
Davis was the first of the 6th District Democratic candidates to appear on the weekly “Triad Today” TV news show, where host Jim Longworth is giving candidates from each party 5 minutes of air time to make their case.
In an interview taped Wednesday in the WXLV-Channel 45/WMYV-Channel 48 studios scheduled to air this weekend, Longworth asked Davis’ reaction to President Donald Trump’s recent speculation he might consider cuts to Social Security and Medicare.
“It’s a Republican thought,” Davis said, noting that it fits into a larger philosophy of wanting “to shrink the size of government to the point you could drown it in a bathtub.”
“That’s the sentiment they would like to go,” Davis said, adding that he believes some government programs are essential “to help those who need help.”
Davis, 62, is best known to many Triad residents for his 12 years on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, where he served as chairman during part of his tenure.
After growing up in High Point, he enlisted in the Marine Corps during the mid-1970s and rose to the rank of gunnery sergeant during two decades in uniform. He and his wife, Angela, opened a child care center after returning to his hometown.
Since his days on the Guilford board, Davis’ forays into politics have been less successful. He has run twice unsuccessfully for High Point mayor.
He also came up short three years ago in his bid for a U.S. House seat in the 13th Congressional District, which at the time was a sprawling jurisdiction that included much of Guilford County and all or parts of four other, more rural counties.
The newly redrawn 6th Congressional District is confined to two urban counties, an expanse that includes all of Guilford, much of Forsyth and no other outlying counties.
The new 6th District was redrawn as part of settling a successful lawsuit that charged the Republican-led N.C. General Assembly had gerrymandered the state’s previous congressional districts to unfairly favor GOP candidates.
The new 6th District leans heavily Democrat, to such an extent that Walker opted not to seek re-election.
The vacant seat in a blue-tinted district has attracted four other Democrats who are competing with Davis for their party’s nomination.
The other Democrats include Greensboro resident Rhonda Foxx, former chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Alma Adams; former state Rep. Ed Hanes of Winston-Salem; former 13th District congressional candidate (in 2018), Kathy Manning of Greensboro, and state Rep. Derwin Montgomery of Winston-Salem.
Two Republicans also will be on their party’s March 3 primary ballot, Summerfield businessman Lee Haywood and Laura Pichardo, an accounts payable analyst from Pelham. While the small community of Pelham in northwest Caswell County is outside of the redrawn district, the law only requires members of Congress to live in the same state as the district they represent.
On the Democrat side, Manning set herself apart this week by unveiling a TV ad campaign. Her 30-second spot lambastes Trump as an “elephant” who, among other things, threatens to harm Social Security and Medicare.
Davis said he hopes to mount at least one televised ad before the primary. But because of its greater affordability, most of his advertising would be through social media, he said.
Longworth plans to interview all seven 6th District candidates individually on his weekly “Triad Today” broadcasts leading up to the primary.
He interviewed GOP hopefuls Pichardo and Haywood in separate appearances last week.
Among the Democrats, Foxx and Hanes are scheduled for next week with Manning and Montgomery following separately on subsequent broadcasts.
The shows are taped Wednesday afternoons and air at 7:30 a.m. Saturdays on WXLV-Channel 45 and 11 a.m. Sundays on WMYV-Channel 48.
Longworth also has said he expects to air a show the weekend before the March 3 primary that includes snippets from his interviews with all seven Republican and Democratic candidates.
