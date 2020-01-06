GASTONIA — Jared Hernandez didn't see any harm in wearing pajamas to school, but it cost him his position as Ashbrook High School's student body president when he wore them in late December.
Hernandez thought a Christmas-themed spirit week at Ashbrook would help keep morale up during the last week before winter break. So the Student Council advertised it on whiteboards, through social media and by word of mouth.
Council members encouraged their fellow students to show their best elf on Monday, wear fuzzy socks on Tuesday, wear pajama pants on Wednesday and wear their best ugly sweater on Thursday.
Gaston County Schools' dress code doesn't specifically prohibit pajamas. However, the system's dress code notes that "items not specifically mentioned may still be deemed inappropriate" by the school's administration.
Hernandez didn't notice any complaints from Ashbrook's administration until Principal Rebecca Wilson approached the Student Council and instructed them to tell students to avoid wearing pajamas the next day, according to Hernandez.
"They (students) didn't get phone calls. There was no intercom (announcement). It was just us being notified to tell other people not to do it," Hernandez said.
Hernandez chose to wear his pajama pants, with Christmas lights printed all over them, anyway. He wasn't alone.
As students entered the school that Wednesday morning, those wearing pajamas, between 100 and 125 students according to Wilson, were directed to Ashbrook's auditorium.
Students were given the option to change into a clothes that they had with them, such as gym clothes, contact a parent to bring other clothes or contact a parent to get permission to sign out of school to get clothes from home.
"The students who wore pajamas to school were not counted absent from class and they were given the opportunity to make up any missed assignments," Wilson said in an email.
Hernandez said Wilson pulled him aside, where he claimed responsibility, and told him he was no longer student body president.
He left school to change, but returned to his second class of the day. He later found out that a fellow student council member was moved to student body president.
"I just wanted to spread some Christmas cheer," he said. "I really didn't want to make a statement or make all of that happen and I really didn't want to do all of that against the principal. I just felt bad for putting everyone in that situation."
