Road Closed detour sign construction
Kenwyn Caranna/Journal

HIGH POINT — Starting next week, Main Street will be down to one lane in both directions for construction to improve the intersection at Lexington Avenue.

The road closures begin Wednesday, the city said in a news release. The project includes improving pedestrian crossings, updating public water and sewer lines and installing traffic signals.

Construction will halt during the spring furniture market, which runs from April 25-29. During that time the pavement will be patched and marked to allow full traffic flow, the city said. Construction will resume after the market is over and is expected to be completed in July, officials said.

Download PDF Main Street detour in High Point
