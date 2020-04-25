HUNTERSVILLE — A woman’s special outdoor clock helps her neighbors keep track of when North Carolina’s stay-at-home order may finally end.
Angela Parker’s digital clock counts down the days, hours, minutes and seconds left to Gov. Roy Cooper’s order. Late last week, Cooper announced that the order was extended from April 29 to May 8.
Parker, who lives in the Mecklenburg County town of Huntersville, said she’s just one part of a larger neighborhood effort to keep life on the cheerier side during the pandemic.
The clock sits on a pedestal outside of the home she shares with her husband and 18-year-old daughter.
Parker added a 2-square-foot educational display that she changes each morning — inspiring children and their parents to keep coming back.
Before the pandemic, Parker’s outdoor Countdown to Christmas clock was a neighborhood staple.
When Mecklenburg County’s stay-at-home order began in late March, she simply adjusted the theme and brought the clock out again.
She updated the clock March 30 when Cooper issued the statewide order, and she adjusted the clock yet again last Thursday when Cooper extended the order.
“We Can Do It!” reads the message above the clock.
One of Parker’s recent displays showcased a farm and a garden, with figurines that included a farmer, pig, cow, rabbit and veggies.
Other displays have offered facts about the sun and showcased her husband’s eighth-grade rock collection.
Her Make Lunches for Our Homeless Neighbors display included cans of tuna and other food. Neighbors were invited to put the items into bags to give to the homeless.
And she even did an Earth Day display last week.
“We’re just trying to have a little fun, change the scenery and have a little something different out there,” said Parker, 51.
