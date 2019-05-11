GREENSBORO — A woman died early Saturday morning after her vehicle collided with a piece of construction equipment on Interstate 73.
At 1:53 a.m., Stephanie Escobar Scales was driving a 2016 Nissan Altima southbound on the interstate and entered a closed work zone area with ongoing construction, according to police. There, she colided with the equipment. As a result, she suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead by Guilford County EMS Personnel.
A construction worker, Cody Dunham of Callao, Missouri, who was working on the equipment when struck, suffered minor injuries, was treated and released at the scene.
The collision is being investigated by the Greensboro Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit.
Before this, it had been 10 days since the last fatal collision happened in Greensboro.