HIGH POINT — A 33-year-old High Point woman driving with a frost-covered windshield when she fatally struck an 80-year-old man and injured his 77-year-old wife last week has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.
Dana Dollaeye turned herself in today on the new charge, police said in a news release. She was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.
Dollaeye was previously charged with careless and reckless driving in Thursday's crash that led to the death of Ronald Adams and injured his wife, Miriam Adams, both of High Point.
Officers responded to the crash in the 2300 block of Dover Place at 7:44 a.m.
Investigators determined that Dollaeye was operating a 2016 Chrysler 200 while the windshield was still frosted over from the cold weather. She drove across the centerline, striking the couple from behind, according to the release. Ronald Adams died two days later at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
Speed and impairment were not factors in the crash, police said.
