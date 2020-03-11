Here is the schedule for Saturday's NCHSAA basketball state championship games with TV info:
At Reynolds Coliseum, Raleigh
CLASS 1-A GIRLS
Weldon (27-1) vs. Murphy (30-0), 12:05 p.m.
CLASS 1-A BOYS
Henderson Collegiate (26-10) vs. Winston-Salem Prep (22-8), 2:35 p.m. (WMYV-48)
CLASS 3-A GIRLS
Fayetteville E.E. Smith (31-1) vs. Southeast Guilford (30-1), 5:05 p.m. (WMYV-48)
CLASS 3-A BOYS
Fayetteville Westover (30-0) vs. Morganton Freedom (29-1), 7:35 p.m.
At Smith Center, Chapel Hill
CLASS 2-A GIRLS
Farmville Central (25-3) vs. Newton Conover (29-2), 12:05 p.m. (WMYV-48)
CLASS 2-A BOYS
Farmville Central (25-3) vs. Shelby (26-3), 2:35 p.m.
CLASS 4-A GIRLS
Southeast Raleigh (27-1) vs. Charlotte Vance (26-5), 5:05 p.m.
CLASS 4-A BOYS
Lumberton (26-5) vs. North Mecklenburg (30-1), 7:35 p.m. (WMYV-48)
