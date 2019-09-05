GREENSBORO — Eleven dogs and 19 cats are on their way to Ohio after being transferred from a New Hanover County animal shelter in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian, thanks in part to Guilford County Animal Services.
“That’s 30 animals that have been saved,” said Lisa Lee, a community engagement manager for Guilford County Animal Services. “And that frees (the New Hanover) shelter for another 30 animals that they can help save down there.”
Jorge Ortega, the director of the Guilford County Animal Shelter, and another worker drove to New Hanover on Wednesday. Working with Best Friends Animal Society, which is based in Utah, the animals were transported to the Guilford County shelter to be housed overnight.
"We were able to put them in nice kennels ... and relax for the night," Lee said.
On Thursday morning, a truck from the National Spay Alliance Foundation arrived at the Guilford shelter from Georgia to transport the dogs and cats to Virginia, where workers from an Ohio animal shelter were to meet them. Once in Ohio, the animals will be put up for adoption.
"It's a great collaboration," said Lee, noting all of the organizations involved. "All those people just working together for one common goal."
Guilford County also deployed its Strategic Animal Response Team to Durham and is housing more animals in its Companion Animal Shelter Trailer. A cat, a Guinea pig and three dogs were staying in the trailer by Thursday afternoon. Their owners, who evacuated from the North Carolina coast because of Dorian, are staying nearby in a Red Cross shelter.
"The owners are able to go in and take care of their own pets and feed them," Lee said.
The trailer has heat, air conditioning and running water. Last year, it was used in Carteret County when Hurricane Florence struck.
Lee wasn't sure how long the team will be deployed, and said the four employees will be rotated out on a weekly basis.
"We’ll be there until we’re no longer needed," Lee said.
Photos: Guilford County Animal Services rescue effort
Workers put together crates to transfer animals from New Hanover County to the Guilford County Animal Shelter on Wednesday.
Workers put together crates to transfer animals from New Hanover County to the Guilford County Animal Shelter on Wednesday.
Workers prepare to transfer animals from New Hanover County to the Guilford County Animal Shelter on Wednesday.
A worker arranges crates to transfer animals from New Hanover County to the Guilford County Animal Shelter on Wednesday.
Animals from New Hanover County were transported to the Guilford County Animal Shelter on Wednesday night.
These animals from a New Hanover County animal shelter are being taken to Ohio where they will be put up for adoption there.
This dog, taken from a New Hanover County animal shelter ahead of Hurricane Dorian, will be transported to Ohio and put up for adoption there.
These two dogs are among those taken from a New Hanover County shelter ahead of Hurricane Dorian. They will be sent to Ohio, where they will b…
These animals, taken from a New Hanover County shelter ahead of Hurricane Dorian, will be transported to Ohio and be put up for adoption there.
A National Spay Alliance Foundation truck and trailer came to Greensboro early Thursday to pick up 30 animals taken from a New Hanover County …
