The money would pay for the first of two phases of school construction projects across Guilford County.

A proposed 5% increase aims to make it up to responders denied some types of paid leave other workers can receive.

The decision means a number of key employees who are needed on the job won't get some of a new federal law's generous benefits.

ALSO THURSDAY

In other action, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners:

• Approved a federal grant of $300,641 to the county Public Health program for crisis response to the COVID-19 epidemic. The money will be used to cover the salaries of staff members related to their work on coronavirus response and such other expenses as “shelter-in-place” assistance to people who are homeless, protective gear for county staff and medical and computer supplies.

• Approved the purchase of the municipal Parks and Recreation Building on Fourth Street from Greensboro city government for $1.75 million. County officials said they plan to move Guilford’s juvenile justice program into the building from its current location in the Edgeworth Building, at 232 N. Edgeworth St. Earlier this year, the county sold the Edgeworth property for $2 million to a company led by local businessman Louis DeJoy. In Thursday’s vote, commissioners approved using proceeds from the Edgeworth transaction to buy the city building.

• Approved a $348,000 increase for 23 additional caseworkers and managers in the county Division of Social Services. The staff members are needed to handle a steep increase in Medicaid clients and recertifications, administrators said in requesting the action. Almost two-thirds of the money will come from state and federal sources, they said.