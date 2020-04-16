GREENSBORO — On second thought, Guilford County leaders decided against voting Thursday on hundreds of millions of dollars in school bonds.
County Commissioner Melvin “Skip” Alston moved to delay until next month his motion to seek bonding approval from state government and to schedule a Nov. 3 referendum on up to $1.6 billion in school spending.
The Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to do that.
Alston said he took the action so both the commissioners and public could focus more clearly on Guilford County Schools’ massive needs and how best to address them.
“With the coronavirus situation, people are in a distracted state of mind,” he said Thursday ahead of the board’s 5:30 p.m. meeting. “I think we need to concentrate on all that we have in front of us right now.”
The school system has huge needs to modernize its buildings, expand programs and deal with such problems as ineffective heating and cooling equipment.
The county Board of Education voted 7-2 last month to ask commissioners to begin meeting those needs by putting $1.6 billion in school bonds on the November ballot.
County officials would need voter approval in a countywide election to sell bonds earmarked for that purpose.
Alston said delaying the board vote that he had envisioned for Thursday’s meeting would not jeopardize plans for the school bonds — just push back by a month procedural steps to seek bonding authority from the state and to schedule a referendum for an as-yet-undecided amount.
The vote means the issue initially scheduled for consideration Thursday would be considered at the board’s May 21 meeting. That would push back a required public hearing on the proposed bonds to the board’s June 18 meeting, Alston said.
“We just need to have everything completed before July,” Alston said of the timeline for ensuring a November referendum.
Also Thursday, Alston made changes to his earlier proposal that the county’s emergency responders and medical providers receive a temporary 5% pay raise.
The board voted unanimously for Alston’s motion to instead award those roughly 1,800 county employees a total of seven additional vacation days.
The idea was aimed at making it up to responders and others in several county departments that the commissioners recently exempted from some types of paid leave guaranteed by recent changes to federal law.
Alston said the additional vacation option would have no sunset and could be taken as long as the responder or health care provider remains a county employee.
Alston said that after speaking with county administrators and other board members, he was convinced that “a week and two days” of added vacation was better for both the responders and county government than the temporary pay hike would have been.
The action followed up a 7-1 vote last week by the commissioners to make the county’s emergency responders and essential medical providers ineligible for some types of paid leave otherwise guaranteed by the federal government’s recent coronavirus legislation.
County administrators told the board the change was needed to ensure the county had enough emergency responders on the job at all times.
Responders and health care providers in the emergency services, public health, social services and sheriff’s departments still would qualify for up to three months of paid leave if they personally came down with COVID-19, were under coronavirus quarantine or were awaiting test results.
But the vote last week denied them paid leave that the Families First Coronavirus Response Act grants other employees to care for someone else who is recuperating from COVID-19 or for children whose schools have been closed by the pandemic.
“Although it may be a small gesture, we think it’s the right thing to do to give our employees some time to spend with friends and family,” said Commissioner Alan Perdue, the county’s director of emergency services before he ran for elective office.
Perdue pointed out that if an emergency responder needed time off to care for a loved one sickened by COVID-19 or deal with childcare issues, County Manager Marty Lawing could grant it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.