GREENSBORO — The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Guilford County.

The advisory goes into effect at midnight tonight until noon Friday. 

Meteorologists anticipate a period of freezing rain likely after 4 a.m. Friday that could lead to hazardous road conditions during the morning commute before temperatures rise above freezing. At that point rain is expected through Saturday. 

Ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch is expected. 

Travelers should slow down and use caution. 

