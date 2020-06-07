Winston-Salem police found the body of a man in a house on Meadowview Drive early Sunday morning in what they are describing as the 12th homicide of the year in the city.
Police said that at 2:49 a.m. they received a report of a shooting at a house in the 200 block of Meadowview.
On arrival, officers found the body of Luis Enrique Chavez Salgado, 32, inside the residence.
The criminal investigations division of the police departments responded to the crime scene early Sunday morning and assumed responsibility for the investigation.
Authorities were mostly mum on the details of the case, but said their investigation was only beginning.
Salgado lived on Cedar Springs Drive in Winston-Salem. Police said his next of kin had been told about his death.
Meadowview Drive and Cedar Springs Road both join with Thomasville Road on the southeast side of Winston-Salem. The house where Salgado's body was found is less than a mile from where he lived.
Police said that by this date last year the city had experienced 10 homicides.
