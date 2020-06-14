The Winston-Salem Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to locate a missing person.
Teresa Rucker was last seen walking in the area of 25th Street and Druid Hills Avenue.
Rucker, 53, is black, 5 foot 3, and weighs approximately 135 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair. She was last seen wearing a brown shirt and black shorts, and may have a minor injury to her left hand.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Rucker is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or en Espanol at 336- 728-3904. You can also view Crime stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.