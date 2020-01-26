Police are looking for a man driving a dark Chevrolet Impala in connection with the robbery Saturday night of a drug store on Peters Creek Parkway.
Winston-Salem police said the robber, a man in his 20s wearing a ski mask, came into the CVS at 3186 Peters Creek Parkway about 9:50 p.m.
The man was carrying a handgun. He demanded that the clerk give him money from the register and store safe, then fled in a dark gray or black Chevrolet Impala that possibly had an out-of-state tag.
The robber never fired his weapon, and no one was injured, police said.
Police didn't say if they suspect any connection between the Saturday night robbery and one Wednesday night at the CVS at 3325 Robinhood Road. In that case, a masked man came into the store about 11 p.m., holding a gun and demanding money.
Anyone with information about either incident can call CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800 or visit Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County on Facebook.
