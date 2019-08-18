trailer

Winston-Salem police have closed the ramp from U.S. 311 North to Interstate-40 West after a tractor-trailer overturned.

 Winston-Salem Fire Department

According to a news release, police said traffic is being diverted to I-40 East. The roadway will be closed for several hours, police said.

Winston-Salem police said the driver of the tractor-trailer does not appear to be seriously hurt and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Winston-Salem police did not release any other details about the incident, including the name of the driver.

Winston-Salem police said motorists should be cautious and use an alternate route if traveling in the area.

