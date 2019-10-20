Winston-Salem police are investigating the case of a man found dead inside his home Sunday morning.
According to a news release, Winston-Salem police were called to a house in the 800 block of North Cameron Avenue to help paramedics on an unresponsive person. When they arrived, they found Erick Demond Eaton, 33, dead inside his house.
Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division took over the investigation. Detectives learned that Eaton lived alone in the house and that family members found him when they went to his house to do a welfare check, police said.
Winston-Salem police did not disclose how Eaton died.
People who have information about this incident are asked to call Winston-Salem Police at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.
