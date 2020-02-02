A Winston-Salem man was arrested Friday in the death of a Statesville woman last month.
Statesville Police arrested Jhammar Vernon Bowen, 28, of Winston-Salem, in connection with the death of Shana Nicole Harmon, 25, of Statesville. He was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder and is being held in the Iredell County Jail without bond, according to a news release from the Statesville Police Department.
Bowen is the second person arrested in Harmon's death. On Jan. 23, Statesville Police arrested Qawiesha Khaleelah Tolliver and charged him with murder.
Winston-Salem Police, Greensboro Police and the State Bureau of Investigations are among the agencies that worked with Statesville Police. Investigators in Statesville received numerous tips from people.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.