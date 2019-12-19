RALEIGH — The $2.5 million payment by UNC-Chapel Hill to a trust for the North Carolina Sons of Confederate Veterans is nearly 31 times greater than the organization’s expenses in the 2018 fiscal year.
The Confederate group has access to the money through a trust that was established as a result of a lawsuit and settlement with the UNC system over the Silent Sam statue, which now belongs to the Confederate group.
The group also got $74,999 from UNC-Chapel Hill to refrain from displaying flags and banners on campus.
During the 2018 fiscal year, the Sons of Confederate Veterans’ revenue was about $128,224 and it spent about $81,658. The group’s net assets totaled $258,555, the group’s federal financial statements show.
The settlement has only added to the organization’s coffers.
“UNC has turned the Sons of Confederate Veterans into a very wealthy white supremacist organization,” said Lindsay Ayling, a UNC graduate student and activist.
The group’s revenue has been on the rise in recent years, but the average was just under $59,000 since 2010, tax forms show.
The Sons of Confederate Veterans most significant expense was more than $20,000 for an outreach program in 2018, according to the 990 federal tax forms the group filed as a nonprofit organization.
Fitz Brundage, a UNC professor, said that for the Sons of Confederate Veterans now to have $2.5 million to engage in activities “is like winning the lottery.”
