Update 12:36 p.m.
RALEIGH — Power outages have dropped to about 3,000 in Guilford County, according to the latest data from Duke Energy.
Outages across the state have dropped to about 92,000, the utility's online outage map shows.
Get the latest outage numbers here.
RALEIGH — About 5,200 Duke Energy customers in Guilford County are without power as a combination of high winds today and soaked soil from Thursday's storm led to downed power lines.
Guilford County Schools scrapped classes after the heavy rain and thunderstorms Thursday were followed by high winds this morning. There were power outages and damage at several schools, said Janson Silvers, a district spokesman, although he did not have specifics. He said as the day progresses, they're getting more information.
A wind advisory that includes Guilford, Forsyth, Davidson, Alamance and Randolph counties is in effect until 4 p.m. Neighboring Rockingham County is under a wind advisory until 6 p.m.
Winds are expected to range from 15 to 30 mph with frequent gusts between 25 and 45 mph, the National Weather Service said. Some gusts could top 50 mph, forecasters said.
The next round of stronger winds is expected around noon or 1 p.m., the weather service said.
Forecasters warned there will be significant tree damage, including falling limbs and branches, and scattered to numerous uprooted trees, as well as power outages.
Duke Energy's online outage map shows more than 110,000 customers without power in North Carolina.
Thursday's storms brought nearly 3.6 inches of rain to Guilford County, according to data recorded at Piedmont Triad International Airport. So far today, less than a quarter of an inch has fallen, data show.
Wind gusts early this morning were the highest between 5 and 6 a.m., reaching 53 mph, data show. Gusts have tapered off, but were still in the mid-20 mph range before noon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.