RALEIGH — Gusty winds most of Sunday could lead to some power outages in the Triad, the National Weather Service warned Saturday.
A wind advisory is in effect from noon to midnight Sunday for Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance, Davidson and Randolph counties, the weather service said.
Winds will range from 15 mph to 25 mph with gusts of 35 mph to 45 mph — potentially as high as 50 mph, the weather service said.
The strongest winds are expected to be from 1 to 5 p.m.
The high winds could lead to tree limbs falling and some power outages, forecasters said.