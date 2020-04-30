While nursing homes and assisted living facilities remain a priority in the fight against COVID-19, broader state testing of staff and residents at many of these establishments is not likely to happen soon — unless an outbreak is declared.
“We want to make sure that we are still focused on testing folks who may have had exposure,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, said during a news conference Thursday. “When we see a nursing home with an outbreak — two or more cases — we know there’s been an exposure. So that’s why we go in and test.”
She noted that county health departments have been conducting these tests, but they are limited to those facilities with two or more cases confirmed by laboratory testing.
Worley Smith, Guilford County’s communications director, confirmed Wednesday that this is the case locally.
The state defines an outbreak at such sites as two or more confirmed cases.
Three of the four outbreaks reported thus far in Guilford County involve nursing homes or senior living facilities: Camden Health and Rehabilitation, Clapp’s Nursing Center and Heritage Greens. Two people died in the outbreak at Clapp's, its administrator confirmed Monday. The fourth outbreak occurred at Rudd Strawberry Farm, and apparently involves some of its workers.
An updated report on outbreaks at congregate living facilities is due to be released by the state Friday afternoon.
See the first report: COVID-19 Ongoing Outbreaks in Congregate Living Settings: Updated April 27, 2020
“We have to remember that testing is a moment in time,” Cohen said. “It’s going to give you information on do you have COVID-19 virus in your body right now.”
In order to track an outbreak, more tests have to be conducted.
“So then you have to think about … what is the time period at which you need to repeat that testing,” Cohen said.
An outbreak is considered over after 28 days have passed since symptoms first appeared in the last case, state officials have said. In cases where everyone tested positive at a congregate living site, such as a nursing home, residential center or prison, an outbreak is considered over after everyone has recovered or been released from isolation.
“We want to be sure that we are still tracking to those exposures, otherwise we won’t know how often do we do repetitive testing,” Cohen said, “so we are still continuing to prioritize testing to those who had exposure, to our front-line health care workers, and particularly our hospitalized patients, and others.
“We’ll continue to prioritize that testing, but it will be focused on outbreaks,” she said.
At the news conference, Gov. Roy Cooper said “we’re doing everything we can do to ramp up the total number of tests.”
More than 11,000 U.S. coronavirus deaths have been connected to U.S. nursing homes, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.
President Donald Trump announced this week that the Federal Emergency Management Agency will soon send supplemental personal protective equipment to the nation's 15,400 nursing homes and add $81 million in spending to increase inspection of such facilities, AP reported.
He added that his administration was also finalizing a new federal rule requiring nursing homes to report on virus testing to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and post testing details online.
